Ascension Roofing’s top exec is among Business Report’s Influential Women in Business honorees

Ascension Ascension Roofing and Fabrication President Rebecca Evans Mouk has been named one of Business Report‘s 2026 Influential Women in Business.

Mouk, who serves as chairwoman of the Ascension Parish Chamber of Commerce, also leads JRE Industrial in Gonzales, a provider of boiler repair, manufacturing, and general industrial maintenance services.

In a recent interview with Ascension Business Report, Mouk shared that as the youngest of four, her parents raised her “with the attitude that I can do anything I set out to do and to never quit.”

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“They pushed me to do everything my siblings did, even if it meant I had to work harder at it,” she says. “There was no focus on jobs being male- or female-dominated in our family, so I have carried that mindset into the work world, too. Although roofing and metal fabrication are challenging, I believe in hard work and tenacity. I have also surrounded myself with great and dedicated employees with the same goals and mindset that I have and they contribute to making things happen, no matter the obstacle.”

The honorees will be recognized May 19 at the Influential Women in Business Luncheon, which follows the fourth annual Women’s Leadership Symposium. Both events are designed for professional women looking to connect, learn and leave with something useful. Meet the other honorees and get all the details here.

The morning begins with fourth annual Women’s Leadership Symposium will explore this year’s theme, “The Power of Transformation: Shaping What’s Next.” Sessions explore how transformation is reshaping careers, organizations and communities — and why understanding and embracing change is essential, not optional. Ascension Economic Development President & CEO Kate MacArthur is a featured panelist in a session of community leaders who will share how they are reshaping their communities.

The program begins with a networking continental breakfast at 7:30 a.m., with programming from 8:15 to 11:15 a.m., before the luncheon begins. Here’s a look at the schedule:

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Rewriting the Rules You Inherited

Danielle Brown, Global Head of Influencer Marketing at Google | YouTube will lead this opening session that explores why adaptability now matters more than mastery, and how letting go of outdated professional rules can unlock long-term relevance and growth.

Leading People Through Transformation, Ready or Not

Success Labs partners Adrian Owen Jones and Melissa Thompson will offer insights into how leaders can guide teams with differing personalities, skills, generations and attitudes toward change, while maintaining trust and momentum.

Transforming How Work Happens

A panel of executive women shares how they are driving real AI adoption and reshaping organizations through culture, strategy and decision-making. Panelists include Community Coffee SVP/CCO Kristi Crump, EVP/CFO Nina Dusang and LSU Engineering Dean Vicki Colvin.

Transforming Place

Capital Region community leaders share how they are reshaping the community through economic development, infrastructure investment and long-term vision. Panelists include Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois, Ascension Economic Development President & CEO Kate MacArthur and LSU Foundation EVP Krista Raney.

Transforming Mindset

Health care executive and author Laurinda Calongne focuses on perspective shifts that help people navigate uncertainty, challenge assumptions and move forward with clarity.

Both events are sponsored by Mercedes Benz of Baton Rouge, b1BANK, Kean Miller, Window World, Woman’s and the East Baton Rouge Parish Library. Tickets and additional details are available here.