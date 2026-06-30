A glance at how the Ascension commercial real estate market began 2026

The Ascension Parish commercial real estate market remained relatively stable in the first quarter of 2026, with overall sales volume slipping slightly even as transaction activity continued to improve, according to Elifin’s latest figures.

Trailing 12-month sales volume totaled $204.6 million at the end of March, down 0.87% from the previous month. Despite the slight decline in dollar volume, deal velocity increased 4.1%, with 127 sales recorded over the trailing 12 months. Year-to-date sales volume reached $16 million through March, compared with $113 million during the same period in 2025. The market saw 23 deals closed in the first quarter this year, slightly down from 31 in 2025’s first quarter.

The report tracked four of the parish’s five major commercial property sectors. No multifamily transactions were recorded during the quarter.

- Advertisement -

Retail

Retail activity softened. Trailing 12-month sales volume fell 4.18% to $34.7 million, while property values increased 2.83% to $304.15 per square foot from $295.78 the previous month. Deal velocity held steady.

Office

The office sector was largely unchanged. Sales volume held steady at $7.9 million, while the average price per square foot dipped 0.38% to $165.29. Deal velocity also remained steady at 14 sales. Year-to-date office sales totaled roughly $325,000, compared to $1 million during the same period last year.

Industrial

The sector posted the strongest improvement among the major sectors. Trailing 12-month sales volume increased 4.43% to $75.4 million, while deal velocity climbed 10%. The average sale price declined 2.41% to $155.17 per square foot. Year-to-date industrial sales totaled $5 million across five transactions, a drop from last year’s $51 million earned across six transactions through the first quarter.

Land

Land sales volume declined 4.15% to $37.7 million, though transaction activity increased 3.57%. The average price per square foot held steady at $4.92. Through the first quarter, land sales totaled $8 million, slightly down from 2025’s $10 million.