Why the era of falling apartment rents is going away

The era of falling apartment rents looks to be near an end, The Wall Street Journal reports.

A spike in rents during the early years of the pandemic sparked a historic apartment construction boom in 2023 and 2024. That crush of new inventory led to oversupply, which caused rents to fall in much of the country.

But as mortgage rates stay high and the cost of homeownership remains unaffordable for many Americans, more people are renting longer. Landlords say that the new construction pipeline should be mostly drained by year-end, setting the stage for rents to rise nationwide later this year.

“The relationship is going to very quickly flip from a renter-friendly environment to a landlord-friendly environment,” says Lee Everett, the head of research and strategy at multifamily giant Cortland.

Read the full story.