Why Louisiana is suing the US Election Assistance Commission

Louisiana has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, escalating a dispute over voter registration requirements tied to a 2024 state law mandating proof of citizenship, The Center Square writes.

State officials argue the commission unlawfully blocked efforts to update Louisiana-specific instructions on the national mail-in registration form, preventing the state from collecting additional data it says is necessary to verify voter eligibility.

The lawsuit centers on the commission’s deadlocked vote, which effectively denied the request, and raises broader questions about federal oversight versus state authority in election administration. Louisiana contends the decision undermines its constitutional authority to enforce election laws, citing internal findings that identified noncitizens on voter rolls. The state is asking the court to overturn the commission’s decision and potentially invalidate portions of federal law governing the registration process.

Read the full story from The Center Square.