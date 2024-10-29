When will work begin on the Perkins overpass pedestrian path?

Not a week goes by that customers of BLDG 5 don’t ask owners Misti and Brumby Broussard when a much-anticipated pedestrian and bike path near their restaurant will finally break ground, 225 Magazine reports.

Progress seems to be inching closer, but the Broussards still have to respond that they don’t know the answer. It’s out of their hands.

“I would say it’s a probably a weekly question we get at the restaurant with someone saying, ‘When’s that path coming in?’” Misti Broussard says. “They’re all very excited. They ask, ‘Who can we call to make it happen faster?’”

It’s been four years since the Broussards, along with Varsity Sports owner Jenni Peters, Moreau Physical Therapy owner Al Moreau, and Chad Hughes, co-owner of Ivar’s Sports Bar & Grill and Var’s Pizza, raised more than $40,000 to fund a land survey and landscape plan showing what could be done to improve the area, a thriving commercial district that most agree suffers from unsightly landscaping and inadequate, unsafe parking.

The conceptual plan, created by Carbo Landscape Architecture, calls for a pedestrian path under the Perkins Road overpass linking Reymond Avenue to Christian Street.

While painfully slow and held up by bureaucratic hurdles, the project has made incremental progress, and it’s possible that ground could be broken in the next few months.

Read more from 225 Magazine.