What the BP CEO predicts about next year’s oil supply growth

Oil supply growth from non-OPEC producers is expected to plateau by early 2026 even as global demand remains strong, BP CEO Murray Auchincloss tells Bloomberg.

In an interview following BP’s latest earnings report, Auchincloss said non-OPEC output—driven by countries like the U.S., Guyana, and Brazil—is likely to go flat after February or March of next year, potentially tightening the global oil market.

That would be a strategic win for OPEC+, which has been ramping up production in an effort to reclaim market share. The pause in non-OPEC growth could support prices, which have fallen 8% this year to about $69 a barrel in London.

Auchincloss notes that demand continues to grow, led by petrochemicals, while refinery capacity remains tight despite new developments in Nigeria and Mexico.

BP’s longer-term supply outlook contrasts with the International Energy Agency, which still forecasts growth through the decade. The near-term price outlook, however, remains uncertain amid geopolitical tensions and storage trends in China.

