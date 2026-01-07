What recruiters are looking for in aspiring CEOs

As companies increasingly rely on professional search firms and assessment specialists to fill top leadership roles, aspiring C-suite executives face a far more rigorous hiring gauntlet than in years past, Harvard Business Review writes.

Recruiters now deploy deep behavioral interviews, psychometric tests, simulations, cultural-fit analyses and 360-degree reviews to predict not only past performance but future potential. To stand out, the authors urge candidates to treat the process as a development opportunity rather than a hurdle, beginning with a growth mindset and a willingness to confront blind spots.

They recommend crafting a bold five-page “vision memo” that outlines strategic priorities, capital allocation and execution plans, giving boards a clear picture of the future each contender represents. Preparation also means anticipating every assessment, rehearsing authentic career stories tied to the role and lining up well-briefed references who can advocate effectively.

In today’s data-driven executive searches, charisma alone is no longer enough—success hinges on disciplined preparation, self-reflection and the ability to demonstrate how you will guide the organization’s next chapter.

Read the full story. A subscription may be required.