US restaurants face a harsh reality: No one wants to wash the dishes

Restaurants across the U.S. are struggling to fill one of their most essential—and least desirable—roles: dishwashers.

As The Wall Street Journal writes, operators posted tens of thousands of openings last year, but a mix of stricter immigration enforcement and declining interest from younger workers has shrunk the labor pool.

The role remains difficult to staff, marked by low pay—averaging about $32,500 annually—physically demanding conditions and high turnover. Replacing hourly restaurant workers now costs an estimated $2,700 per employee, adding financial strain for operators.

In response, some restaurants are offering perks like free meals, tip-sharing or clearer career pathways, while others are investing in automation, including robotic dishwashers that can cost up to $15,000.

Still, industry leaders say the position remains critical to daily operations. Without enough workers to keep dishes clean and kitchens running, restaurant service can quickly grind to a halt.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.