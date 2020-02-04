Trip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: The hidden havens of Houston

Fly nonstop from BTR to Houston, then uncover the buried treasures within Bayou City. You’ll dig the intriguing National Museum of Funeral History and the world’s wildest rides at the Art Car Museum. Catch the colorful, quirky art of the Orange Show and come face to face with the gargantuan heads at David Adickes Studio. Halflings hungry for elevenses will love the kooky Hobbit Café and if you know the Last Concert’s secret knock, you’re in for a night of great Tex-Mex and live music. Visit your favorite travel site for low roundtrip fares, and be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.