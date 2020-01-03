Trip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge Metro Airport: Austin–where hidden gems shine
After flying nonstop from BTR to Houston, Dallas or Atlanta, you’re a short hop—or scenic drive—from discovering Austin’s obscure and outlandish oddities. Explore the kooky Cathedral of Junk, macabre Museum of the Weird or wild curiosities at the Curia Arcanum. Spray paint a masterpiece at the Hope Outdoor Gallery. Wander the secretive Hamilton Pool. Plug into vintage neon signs at Roadhouse Relics. Putter around (and BYOB) at the classic Peter Pan Mini Golf. Then wind up at one of the world’s top 10 toy stores. Visit your favorite travel site for roundtrip fares, and be sure to check out www.flybtr.com for more trip ideas.