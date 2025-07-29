This national company warns that consumers are tightening spending

Procter & Gamble, a consumer spending bellwether, says American shoppers are tightening their belts, The Wall Street Journal writes.

The maker of household staples like Tide, Charmin and Pantene reports consumers are delaying purchases, making fewer store visits and dipping into pantry stockpiles to curb spending.

“We really see that the consumer is under some level of stress,” CFO Andre Schulten said during the company’s latest earnings call.

Though P&G beat quarterly expectations—posting $20.9 billion in sales and $1.48 in earnings per share—executives signaled growing caution. Both high- and low-income consumers are now prioritizing value, with lower-income households seeking smaller pack sizes and promotional pricing, and affluent buyers hunting deals, too.

Looking ahead, P&G forecasts modest fiscal 2026 growth and warned tariffs could tack on $1 billion to its costs. The company also announced a leadership transition: CEO Jon Moeller will step down in January, making way for longtime executive Shailesh Jejurikar as CEO amid what Moeller called the most challenging—and opportunity-rich—period in decades.

Read the full story.