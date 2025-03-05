The stories behind this year’s Business Awards and Hall of Fame honorees

The most successful business leaders don’t just grow companies—they shape economies, create opportunities and strengthen communities. Their stories are built on grit, resilience and a relentless drive for excellence. That’s exactly what this year’s Business Awards & Hall of Fame honorees exemplify.

Presented annually by Business Report, these awards recognize individuals and organizations that stand out—not just for their success, but for the impact they leave behind. Now in its 41st year, the program continues to celebrate those whose leadership transforms industries—from construction and insurance to real estate and retail.

Our Executive of the Year, LWCC President and CEO Kristin Wall, has demonstrated the power of leadership to transform an organization from the inside out. Our Young Businessperson of the Year, Eggie Salon Studio owner and founder Rachel Eggie Gibbs, represents the next wave of entrepreneurial energy, proving that bold ideas and strong execution can lead to remarkable success. And our Companies of the Year, both large and small, highlight what happens when a clear mission meets disciplined execution.

See Business Report’s latest cover package for stories about each of this year’s winners, and how they make Baton Rouge a better place to live and work.