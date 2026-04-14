Straight Talk with Hancock Whitney Bank Ascension Market President Kevin Schexnayder

As industrial investment and population growth continue to reshape Ascension Parish, local banks are playing an increasingly critical role in supporting businesses and developers as they navigate that expansion. In this Q&A, Kevin Schexnayder, Ascension and Livingston market president for Hancock Whitney Bank, discusses trends in commercial lending, the parish’s economic trajectory, and how financial institutions are positioning themselves to meet rising demand across sectors—from industrial support services to residential and mixed-use development.

What trends are you seeing in commercial lending activity in Ascension Parish, particularly among small and mid-sized businesses?

We are seeing steady demand for commercial lending across Ascension Parish, particularly among small- and mid-sized businesses positioning themselves to support the parish’s continued growth. A lot of that activity is tied to companies investing in equipment, expanding facilities, increasing working capital, and investing in their people through training and workforce development to keep up with rising demand. Businesses that support industrial projects are especially active right now. They are making investments in people, equipment, and infrastructure to handle larger volumes of work, longer project pipelines, and more complex job requirements. At the same time, we are seeing new businesses enter the market to capitalize on that growth, creating additional lending opportunities. Another trend is a greater focus on liquidity and flexibility. Even with strong demand, many business owners are being more deliberate in how they structure debt, manage cash flow, and plan for potential shifts in the economic environment.

How would you characterize the current economic trajectory of Ascension Parish compared to the broader Capital Region?

The Capital Region as a whole has positive momentum. Still, Ascension stands out because it is benefiting from both large-scale industrial investment and continued residential and commercial expansion at the same time. Major announced projects tied to the RiverPlex MegaPark and surrounding industrial corridor represent multiple billions of dollars in investment, with companies like CF Industries, Hyundai Steel, and Linde all contributing to that growth. That level of activity is helping position the parish as a major driver of regional momentum. What makes Ascension different is that its growth is not limited to a single sector or geographic area. Demand in several areas continues to outpace available inventory, which reinforces how active the market remains. From a banking perspective, that creates a more balanced and sustainable growth story. Ascension is not just participating in the Capital Region economy. In many ways, it is helping shape where the region is headed next.

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Read the full interview for insights into Hancock Whitney’s strategy in Ascension Parish, demand for construction and development financing and projections for the biggest risks and opportunities in the Ascension Parish economy in the next 12 to 24 months.