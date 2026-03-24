Straight Talk with Ascension Parish Public School Superintendent Edith Walker

As workforce development and rapid economic growth reshape Ascension Parish, local schools are under increasing pressure to prepare students for both college and careers. In this Q&A, Ascension Parish Public Schools Superintendent Edith Walker describes how the district is aligning classroom instruction with industry needs, measuring student success beyond graduation, and navigating challenges ranging from teacher retention to rising costs—all while strengthening ties with the business community to build a more job-ready talent pipeline. This interview has been edited for brevity and clarity.

With workforce development becoming a major priority across Louisiana, how are Ascension Public Schools aligning curriculum and career pathways with the needs of local industry?

We are very intentional about aligning our programs with the needs of the businesses that call Ascension Parish home. As our community continues to grow, we actively seek out career and technical pathways that connect directly to local industry. Our goal is for students to graduate not only with a diploma, but with industry-based credentials that position them to enter the workforce immediately. As new industries emerge, such as carbon capture and companies like Hyundai Steel, we work to understand the skills and talent they will require. We maintain close relationships with business leaders, executives, and HR teams to ensure we are preparing students for real opportunities that exist right here in our community. My role on the Ascension Chamber of Commerce board provides valuable insight into the challenges and workforce demands facing local industry. I bring that perspective back to our schools, collaborating with our career and technical educators and school counselors to ensure our students are equipped, certified and ready to meet those needs.

What role should technology—particularly AI and digital learning tools—play in the classroom over the next five years, and how is the district preparing for that shift?

Ascension Public Schools has a strong track record of innovation, particularly in technology. With the support of our community, we established and continue to renew a dedicated technology millage that provides a computing device for every student from pre-K through 12th grade, which is an investment we made well before COVID. We have also been leaders in classroom technology, becoming the first district in the nation to implement Promethean ActivWall technology in 2015. Today, every classroom across our district is equipped with an interactive learning tool. This year, we introduced MagicSchool AI for our teachers and are actively developing thoughtful policies and procedures to ensure the safe and effective use of AI with students. While we are proud of our history of innovation, we recognize that emerging technologies, especially artificial intelligence, are rapidly reshaping how business and industry operate.

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Read the full exclusive interview with Superintendent Edith Walker here.