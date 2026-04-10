State targets imports, labeling gaps in bid to stabilize shrimping industry

Louisiana lawmakers are advancing a trio of bills aimed at strengthening protections for the state’s struggling shrimp industry, as officials warn of a crisis driven by cheap imports, The Center Square writes.

Two measures have already cleared the House unanimously, including a proposal granting regulators authority to seize or destroy seafood that violates state law. Another would tighten recordkeeping requirements for retailers, while a third would prioritize Louisiana seafood in public purchasing when prices are comparable.

The push follows heightened enforcement of labeling laws, with hundreds of restaurants cited for failing to disclose imported products.

Supporters say the legislation is needed to protect local fishers as dockside shrimp prices hover near $1 per pound, though some industry experts caution that stronger enforcement tools must be carefully defined to ensure fairness and effectiveness.

The Center Square has the full story.