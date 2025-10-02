Soot and skepticism linger in Tangipahoa weeks after Smitty’s Supply explosion

Six weeks after the explosion at Smitty’s Supply in Tangipahoa Parish, residents say oily soot still coats homes, pets are sick and waterways remain contaminated as far as 40 miles downstream, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

Locals describe black residue embedded in roofs, concrete, gardens and furniture, and there are concerns about long-term property damage and health risks.

The EPA initially withheld the plant’s chemical inventory, but later revealed millions of gallons of hazardous products were stored on-site. Officials insist there’s no immediate health risk, but local skepticism grows as trust erodes.

Gov. Jeff Landry addressed recovery efforts again Wednesday at a news conference in Tangipahoa Parish, simultaneously praising the Trump administration’s response and acknowledging that it could’ve been better.

“No plan is 100% perfect,” Landry told reporters at the parish government offices in Amite. “There’s been no hiding of the ball. We’ve been completely transparent.”

