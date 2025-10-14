Small business confidence fell in September. Here’s why

Small business confidence slipped in September as inflation, labor shortages and supply chain woes continued to weigh on Main Street, The Wall Street Journal reports.

The National Federation of Independent Business reported its optimism index fell two points to 98.8, near its long-term average and below economists’ expectations. NFIB chief economist Bill Dunkelberg says owners remain largely healthy but are contending with higher costs, slower sales and hiring challenges. About 64% of respondents report ongoing supply chain issues, while 31% plan to raise prices over the next three months.

The group’s uncertainty index jumped to 100, its fourth-highest level in more than five decades, reflecting growing unease about expansion plans and policy impacts. Still, earnings reports improved to their best level since late 2021, and hiring plans reached a nine-month high—even as one-third of owners struggle to fill open roles. The effects of the government shutdown will appear in next month’s data.

