Should Louisiana elected officials get a pay raise?

Louisiana lawmakers are considering a proposal that would significantly raise pay for the governor and other statewide elected officials beginning in 2028, tying salaries to an outside benchmark based on university system presidents’ compensation, Louisiana Illuminator writes.

The measure would lift the governor’s salary to roughly $182,000 under current figures, while other statewide officials would also receive housing and vehicle allowances. Supporters argue salaries have gone unchanged for two decades and need modernization to attract and retain qualified leaders.

The bill would also expand per diem and travel reimbursements for legislators working outside formal sessions, a change supporters say could make public service more sustainable, particularly for younger lawmakers.

Critics, however, may question the added cost and political optics of raising elected officials’ compensation. The proposal has cleared a House committee and now heads to the full Legislature, where it could spark broader debate over public sector pay, governance incentives and how Louisiana benchmarks compensation against peer states.

Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.