See which nonprofits Gov. Landry used his line-item veto against

Gov. Jeff Landry’s line-item vetoes from the state budget include money for a homeless shelter in Lafayette and housing for the formerly incarcerated in New Orleans, Louisiana Illuminator reports.



Overall, the governor took $4.5 million from nonprofits out of the $48 billion budget Louisiana lawmakers approved earlier this month. In one of his veto letters, Landry implied nongovernmental organizations should be more closely vetted before they receive state funds.

“Prior to the next legislative session, we plan to work with the legislature to develop criteria for what type of NGO requests represent the best use of our scarce state resources,” the governor writes.

One of the single largest cuts Landry made was for $1 million to Catholic Charities of Acadiana for its emergency homeless shelter operations in Lafayette. Landry, who is Catholic and lives in Lafayette Parish, did not explain why he removed the funding.

