See the latest unemployment numbers for Louisiana

Initial unemployment insurance claims in Louisiana spiked during the second week of May, increasing nearly 40% from the week prior, according to figures released by the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

There were 1,897 initial unemployment insurance claims filed for the week ending May 11, down 39% from the previous week’s 1,360 claims.

Despite the increase, initial claims are still 9.6% lower from the same week last year.

Claims for continued unemployment also increased. There were 11,119 continued claims filed for the week ending May 11—up 10% from the prior week. Continued claims for the week were roughly 1.7% lower than claims recorded for the same week last year.

See the full release.