See how Louisiana’s unemployment claims compare to the nation

Initial unemployment insurance claims picked up just slightly in Louisiana last week, according to the latest figures, as claims largely grow across the nation.

New unemployment claims rose by a single filing to 1,572 for the week ending Nov. 2. The previous week saw claims drop 12%. Initial claims were also 11.7% lower than they were for the same period last year.

The four-week moving average of initial claims, which smooths out short-term fluctuations and highlights longer-term trends, decreased slightly to 1,626.

While initial claims remained steady, a decline in continued claims in Louisiana persists. Continued claims fell 10.8% to 10,235 for the week ending Nov. 2. The claims are also 21% lower than they were for the same period last year.