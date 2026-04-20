Scrimp here, splurge there: Wealthy shoppers redraw their budgets

Affluent Americans are increasingly tightening their budgets on everyday essentials—even as they continue to spend freely on experiences and discretionary splurges, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Households earning six figures are trading down to discount retailers like Walmart, Aldi and Dollar Tree for groceries and household goods, driven by persistently high prices and a sharper focus on value. Spending data shows higher-income consumers cutting back on staples while boosting purchases at consignment shops and maintaining spending in categories like travel, dining and entertainment.

The shift reflects a broader behavioral change, as even financially comfortable shoppers become more price sensitive. Retailers are responding by expanding into higher-income areas and upgrading offerings to attract these customers, while traditional discount chains report a growing share of affluent shoppers.

For businesses, the trend underscores a nuanced consumer: one willing to economize on basics in order to preserve spending on experiences and lifestyle priorities.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.