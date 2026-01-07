Roundup: Venezuelan crude / Hiring rebounds / LNG tech deal

Deliveries to US: President Donald Trump says Venezuela’s interim authorities will deliver 30 million to 50 million barrels of sanctioned crude to the U.S., a volume equal to about 15% of the country’s annual output. The oil could boost Gulf Coast refiners but has already pressured prices. Read more from the Wall Street Journal.

Modest gain: U.S. private sector hiring rebounded modestly in December, with payrolls rising 41,000 after a November decline, according to ADP. The gain, however, missed economists’ expectations and signals a cooling labor market. Tepid hiring and rising unemployment are dampening outlooks for early 2026 and weighing on worker confidence nationwide. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Honeywell contract: Honeywell has won a contract to supply liquefaction technology and heat exchangers for Commonwealth LNG’s planned export terminal in Cameron Parish. The deal supports about 10.5 million tons per year of capacity, though the project’s startup has been pushed back to 2031 and a final investment decision is still pending. Read more from Gas World.