Roundup: Venezuela oil revival / Cheap shots / Interstate 49

Looking abroad: U.S. oil executives are signaling growing interest in Venezuela as they press for investment protections amid the Trump administration’s push to revive the country’s energy sector. Meetings in Caracas focused on contract terms, royalties and sanctions relief, underscoring renewed momentum around one of the world’s largest oil reserves—and the geopolitical and commercial risks still tied to reentry. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Have a drink: Sticker shock at bars and concert venues is reviving an old money-saving habit: pregaming. Faced with rising drink prices, consumers are drinking at home before going out, fueling demand for miniature liquor bottles and prompting brands to lean in. The trend reflects broader consumer belt-tightening as inflation reshapes discretionary spending, even in nightlife and entertainment. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

The missing link: Federal officials are expected to decide this year where the Interstate 49 Inner City Connector, plagued by local opposition and escalating costs, will be constructed in Shreveport. The federal highway corridor is not continuous through Shreveport, stopping at I-20 in the south and I-220 in the north. The decades-old project would complete a roughly 3.5-mile section through the city, filling the missing gap. Read more from The Center Square.