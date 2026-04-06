Roundup: US services activity drops  / Billy Nungesser / Data centers 

Impacted by war: U.S. services activity shrank in March for the first time in three years as a gauge of new business slumped in the wake of the Iran war. The S&P Global final March services business activity index fell to 49.8 from a preliminary reading of 51.1, data released Friday shows. Figures below 50 indicate contraction. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Luncheon speaker: Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will talk about the Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism initiatives for 2026. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

Calls for transparency: Investors are pressuring Amazon, Microsoft and Google to disclose more about the environmental impact of their rapidly expanding data centers, particularly water and energy use, as community opposition stalls some projects. With AI driving surging demand, concerns are mounting over resource strain, rising emissions and long-term risk. Shareholders are pushing for greater transparency as scrutiny intensifies ahead of annual meetings. Read more from Reuters.