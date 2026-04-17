Roundup: Strait of Hormuz / Ford F-150 recall / Candidate forum

Open for business: Oil prices were falling by more than 10% on Friday, and Wall Street is rallying toward another record after Iran said the Strait of Hormuz is fully open, allowing oil tankers to exit the Persian Gulf again and carry crude to customers worldwide. The S&P 500 climbed 0.8% as U.S. stocks run toward the finish of a third straight week of big gains, their longest such streak since October. Read the full story from the Associated Press.

Software update needed: Ford is recalling up to 1.39 million F-150 pickup trucks from model years 2015 to 2017 due to a defect that can cause unexpected downshifting, increasing the risk of losing vehicle control. Dealers plan to fix the issue with a software update. The recall adds to a growing list of quality concerns for the automaker, which led the industry in recalls last year. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Supreme Court race: The Press Club of Baton Rouge will host a forum Monday for the two candidates vying for the 1st District Louisiana Supreme Court seat. They are Billy Burris, a district court judge in Louisiana’s 22nd Judicial District, and Blair Downing Edwards, an appellate judge in the 1st Circuit Court of Appeal 3rd District. Both are Republicans, which means the winner will be decided during the primary election on May 16. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the forum starting at noon. Learn more about the event.