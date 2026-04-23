Roundup: State Supreme Court voting / BRPD pay raise / Protections on ballot

Out of the race: Louisiana’s new semi-closed primary system is leaving roughly 100,000 Democratic voters unable to participate in the race for an open Louisiana Supreme Court seat, where two Republicans will face off in a May 16 primary. The contest between Judges Billy Burris and Blair Downing Edwards is drawing attention not only for voter exclusion, but also for partisan tension, donor influence and anonymous outside spending. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Green light: Baton Rouge officials have approved a record pay raise for police officers, boosting starting salaries from $40,000 to $58,000, with higher pay after the first year. Leaders say the increase is aimed at improving officer retention and recruitment as the department works to address a 150-officer staffing shortage.

Civil service shakeup: Louisiana voters will decide whether lawmakers should gain more authority over which state employees keep civil service protections and which positions could be converted to political appointments. Supporters say the change could improve flexibility and performance, while critics warn it could weaken job protections and invite political influence into state government. Read more from The Center Square.