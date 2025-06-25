Roundup: State sues CVS / Gulf energy supply / ESPN and lacrosse

Trade practices: Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry and Attorney General Liz Murrill announced Tuesday the state is filing three lawsuits against CVS and its affiliates alleging they engaged in “unfair, deceptive, and unlawful” trade practices. Joined by dozens of independent pharmacists at the state Capitol, Landry and Murrill condemned the company for using customer information to launch a political text message campaign earlier this month. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Holding steady: As the Middle East conflict continues and energy stability remains uncertain in the Persian Gulf, energy security remains steady in the U.S., fueled by Gulf states Texas and Louisiana. The Texas oil and natural gas industry continues to break production records and Texas and Louisiana lead the U.S. in liquefied natural gas exports, providing a steady supply of energy resources at home and abroad. Read more from The Center Square.

Gaining interest: ESPN is renewing its media deal with the Premier Lacrosse League and taking an equity stake in the organization. The five-year deal will begin with the 2026 season and include all PLL regular season games as well as All-Star, playoff and championship games and Women’s Lacrosse League games. The deal comes as pro lacrosse has seen gains across broadcast, partnerships and attendance. It will also be added to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles. Read more from CNBC.