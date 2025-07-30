Roundup: OMV / Architecture business / Disaster aid for restaurants

Tech upgrades: Louisiana is upgrading its software for the Office of Motor Vehicles, allowing the state to move on from the system it’s used for more than 50 years, according to the governor. The agreement between Louisiana and Ohio-based software company Champ will cost the state $30 million and give the company two years to complete its OMV upgrade. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Drop in billings: Architecture firms are reporting a drop in billings as concerns about the broader economy and tariffs impact commercial real estate development and spending. The AIA/Deltek Architecture Billings Index remained in negative territory in June with a score of 46.8, down from 47.2 in May. Anything below 50 is considered negative sentiment. Read more from CNBC.

Lifeline: Two funds launched by Chase, in partnership with the Independent Restaurant Coalition, are poised to help restaurants and bars ravaged by natural disasters. The funds will award $4 million in grants to businesses nationwide. The IRC and Chase Disaster Relief Fund is expected to provide $3 million in funding for independently owned restaurants, bars, cafes and food trucks so they can address immediate needs to stay in business. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.