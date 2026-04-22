Roundup: NFL streaming / Clean energy / Tariff refunds

Under scrutiny : The NFL is making its case to federal regulators as scrutiny grows over sports’ shift to streaming. League officials recently met with the FCC to defend media-rights practices, arguing that most games remain widely accessible on broadcast television. The review, alongside a Justice Department probe, raises broader questions about competition, consumer costs and the future economics of live sports media. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s actions struck down: A federal judge in Massachusetts on Tuesday struck down several Trump administration actions slowing down development of clean energy, including a requirement that all solar and wind energy projects on federal lands and waters be personally approved by Interior Secretary Doug Burgum. A judge ruled that a coalition of plaintiffs representing wind and solar developers were likely to succeed on the merits of their claims that the administration’s actions violate federal statute and will cause irreparable harm if the court does not intervene. Read more from the Associated Press.

Now being accepted: U.S. Customs has begun accepting requests from importers seeking refunds on tariffs struck down by the Supreme Court, opening a new chapter in the fallout from Trump-era trade duties. While the portal is open, refunds may take months, and questions remain about eligibility, appeals and whether broader litigation could follow. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.