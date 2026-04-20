Roundup: Nexstar’s acquisition of Tegna / LNG exports / Shreveport donations

Merger hits pause: A federal judge has blocked Nexstar’s $6 billion acquisition of Tegna, halting the creation of what would be the largest local TV station owner in the U.S. The ruling sides with DirecTV and state attorneys general who argue the deal could raise consumer costs and harm local journalism. Nexstar plans to appeal as the antitrust case moves forward. Read more from The Washington Post.

Surge expected: U.S. natural gas exports are expected to rise sharply through 2027 as new LNG facilities come online, boosting capacity and output. Exports could grow nearly 30%, driven by strong demand in Europe and expanding pipeline shipments to Mexico. Global supply disruptions are also increasing reliance on U.S. gas, reinforcing the country’s role as a key energy supplier in international markets. Read more from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

How to help: A nonprofit has launched an emergency fundraiser to support a Shreveport family and community following a deadly shooting that claimed the lives of eight children. Donations will help cover funeral costs, medical expenses and ongoing care for the children’s mother, who remains hospitalized. Contributions can be made online, as the organization also provides counseling and crisis support services to those affected. Learn more on how to donate from Louisiana First News.