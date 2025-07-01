Roundup: Moratorium on AI laws  / Interest rates / Worst housing market

Struck from megabill: A moratorium on state-based artificial intelligence laws was struck from the Trump megabill Monday night in a 99-1 vote in the U.S. Senate, after continuing to lose support with state and federal lawmakers, state officials and advocacy groups after being introduced in May. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Powell holds firm: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Tuesday that the Fed will keep interest rates steady while assessing the impact of President Trump’s tariffs. Despite White House pressure for rate cuts, Powell expects inflation to rise later this summer but noted uncertainty about the timing and extent of tariff-related price increases. Read more from the AP.

Boom to bust: Once booming because of pandemic-era migration, the housing market in southwest Florida’s Cape Coral is now the worst in the U.S. Elevated home prices, rising insurance premiums, natural disasters and waning investor demand are hurting the metro area of approximately 800,000. Homeowners are underwater, foreclosures are rising and builders are abandoning projects as the city faces a housing slump. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.