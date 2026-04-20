Roundup: LSU engineering excellence / Florida’s growth / Jersey Mike’s IPO

Companies, leaders honored: LSU’s College of Engineering honored several businesses and industry leaders at its annual Evening of Engineering Excellence, recognizing major contributions to education, innovation and philanthropy. Companies including DSLD Homes, Cajun Industries, ISC Constructors and Lemoine were inducted into the Society for Engineering Excellence, while Ray Lasseigne, Miles Williams, and David Zimmer joined the Hall of Distinction for their impact on engineering and workforce development.

Not as sunny: Florida’s once-booming population growth is slowing as rising housing, insurance and living costs push out middle-class residents and deter new arrivals. Working-age migrants are leaving for more affordable states, while an influx of wealthier newcomers drives up prices without boosting broad wage growth. The shift threatens Florida’s economic model, which relies on steady population gains to fuel housing, jobs and consumer demand across key industries. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Confidential filing: Jersey Mike’s has confidentially filed for an IPO, signaling potential public market entry following Blackstone’s $8 billion valuation. The fast-growing sandwich chain, now with more than 3,300 locations including eight in the Capital Region, is betting on expansion despite a sluggish IPO market, positioning itself as a major player in the competitive quick-service restaurant space. Read more from CNBC.