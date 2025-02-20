Roundup: LSU Board of Supervisors / James Bond / 16,000 dead

On the agenda: At its meeting tomorrow, the LSU Board of Supervisors will consider a slate of new programs to be added to the LSU system. LSU’s flagship wants to establish a bachelor of science in applied data science, while LSU Alexandria is requesting to start bachelors of science programs in cybersecurity technology as well as disaster preparedness and response. The board will also consider the schematic design for the new LSU library. Read the full agenda.

Shaken, not stirred: Amazon is set to take creative control over the lucrative James Bond movie franchise from the Broccoli family, which has long-held control over the spy series, the company announced Thursday. As part of the deal, Amazon’s MGM Studios, Wilson and Broccoli formed a new joint venture to house the Bond intellectual property rights, and they will remain co-owners of the franchise. Read more from CNBC.

Be safe: America is currently in the midst of its worst flu season since 2009. According to the CDC’s latest U.S. Influenza Surveillance Report for the week ending Feb. 8, the flu this season has accounted for: 29 million illnesses, 370,000 hospitalizations and 16,000 deaths. Read more from Fast Company.