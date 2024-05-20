Roundup: Louisiana Voodoo / CABL / Hurricane season

Money owed: The University of Louisiana at Lafayette is owed more than $30,000 from the now-defunct Arena Football League’s Louisiana Voodoo that was supposed to play in Blackham Coliseum. The Lafayette Travel board of directors agreed to provide a $20,000 subsidy to Louisiana Voodoo to help the team rent the venue. However, previous AFL commissioner Lee Hutton has failed to pay the remaining balance of the bill, and the team has since folded. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Barry Erwin to speak: Barry Erwin, president and CEO of the Council for a Better Louisiana, will be the guest speaker at the Press Club of Baton Rouge on Monday. He will discuss the current legislative session and CABL’s interests. The Press Club meets on Mondays in the ballroom at Drusilla Place Catering, with doors opening at 11:30 a.m. and the program beginning at 12:15 p.m. Learn more about the event.

NOAA forecast: The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is expected to issue its projection for this year’s hurricane season on Thursday. Other hurricane experts have predicted this summer will be one of the busiest seasons on record with 23 or more named storms. Read more from NOAA.