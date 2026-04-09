Roundup: Inflation / Voting rights bill / New Gulf oil find

Still elevated: A key measure of inflation remained high in February, before the war in Iran spiked gas prices, a sign that everyday costs were elevated even before the conflict began. An inflation gauge monitored by the Federal Reserve rose 0.4% in February from January, up slightly from the previous month. Compared with a year ago, prices rose 2.8%, the same as January. The Associated Press has the full story.

Fails to advance: Louisiana lawmakers narrowly rejected a proposed state Voting Rights Act, with a Senate committee voting 4-3 along party lines to block the measure. The bill aimed to strengthen protections against gerrymandering and voter suppression amid weakening federal oversight. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Potential offshore growth: Occidental Petroleum has discovered oil at its Bandit prospect in the Gulf, about 125 miles south of Louisiana, signaling continued potential for offshore production growth. The company, alongside partners Chevron and Woodside Energy Group, is evaluating next steps. With shale output nearing a plateau, Gulf discoveries are increasingly critical to future U.S. oil supply. Bloomberg has the full story. A subscription may be required.