Roundup: Home prices / Healthy rebranding / Louisiana oil spills

Markdowns: As the nation’s homebuilders continue to see weakening demand from potential buyers concerned about the broader economy, they are cutting prices at the highest rate in three years. Some 38% of builders say they cut prices in July, the highest share since the NAHB began tracking the metric in 2022. Just 29% were cutting back in April. Read more from CNBC.

Coming soon: PepsiCo. is planning to highlight what will no longer be in its potato or tortilla chips—artificial colors or flavors—when it relaunches its Lay’s and Tostitos brands later this year, executives said on Thursday. The overhaul for the company’s top-selling snack brands comes as U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. pushes Americans to eat “whole foods” and pressures manufacturers to ditch dyes. Read more from Reuters.

One company, 54 spills: Texas Petroleum Investment Company has been responsible for 54 reported oil spills in Louisiana since 2019, releasing a total of 212,299 barrels of crude oil—the equivalent of nearly 8.9 million gallons, according to state data. The bulk of that oil—190,000 barrels—came from a single catastrophic spill in 2019 in Iberia Parish. Read more from The Center Square.