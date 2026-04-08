Roundup: Gun bill blocked / Opioid settlement money / Commonwealth LNG

Unsecured weapons: A Louisiana Senate committee blocked a proposal Tuesday that would have made it a misdemeanor crime to leave loaded guns unsecured in the presence of young children, the mentally ill or anyone prohibited from having firearms. Senate Bill 344, sponsored by Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, failed in the Senate Committee on Judiciary C in a 5-1 vote. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Audit sought: Louisiana lawmakers are pushing for a statewide audit of opioid settlement funds, citing ongoing gaps in oversight. Despite nearly $100 million distributed, reporting remains incomplete and much of the money hasn’t been spent. The proposed review aims to track funds and assess whether they are effectively addressing the opioid crisis. Read more from The Center Square.

Nearing a decision: Caturus is nearing a final investment decision on its $12.5 billion Commonwealth LNG export terminal in Cameron Parish, with a call expected in the coming weeks. Backed by major global offtake agreements, the project targets first production in 2030 and could generate $3.5 billion annually, signaling continued momentum in U.S. LNG expansion. Read more from Gas World.