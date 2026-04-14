Roundup: Gulf-bound tankers / Powering AI / JPMorgan pushes back

Global crude demand: A record number of crude oil tankers is heading to the U.S. Gulf Coast as global markets scramble for energy supplies. Shipping data shows 171 vessels en route—well above typical levels—as buyers seek American crude amid geopolitical disruptions. Analysts expect exports to surge in April, highlighting America’s growing role as a stabilizing force in strained global energy markets. Read more from The Center Square.

$1.4 trillion investment: U.S. utilities are planning a historic $1.4 trillion investment over the next five years to upgrade the aging power grid and meet surging electricity demand driven by AI and data centers. While the spending aims to improve reliability and support growth, it could also lead to higher utility bills, raising concerns among regulators and consumers already grappling with rising energy costs. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Banking rules battle: JPMorgan Chase & Co. is pushing back against proposed U.S. banking rules that could force it to hold an additional $20 billion in capital, arguing the requirements are miscalibrated and could raise borrowing costs. Executives say the changes would put the bank at a competitive disadvantage and make credit more expensive for households and businesses, even as regulators aim to strengthen the financial system. Bloomberg has the full story. A subscription may be required.