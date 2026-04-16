Roundup: Gatorade / Louisiana Medicaid / General Motors

Strategy pivot: Gatorade is shifting its focus 60 years after inventing sports drinks. PepsiCo., Gatorade’s parent company, announced on Thursday that the brand will no longer focus primarily on athletes, instead broadening its reach to nonathletes seeking hydration. New packaging highlights the ways Gatorade’s drinks and powders work and the research behind them. Read more from the Associated Press.

GLP-1 drugs coverage: Louisiana’s Medicaid program could expand access to weight-loss drugs for obesity treatment beginning in January under a bill advancing in the Legislature. The Senate Health and Welfare Committee approved Senate Bill 433, which would allow adults with a body mass index of 35 to 39 to receive GLP-1 medications if they have a related chronic condition, such as prediabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular disease. Medicaid already covers GLP-1 drugs for certain conditions like diabetes, but access for obesity treatment has been limited due in part to high costs. Louisiana Illuminator has the full story.

Overseas investment: A year after President Donald Trump’s auto tariffs took effect, General Motors pledged about $5 billion to expand U.S. production to more than 2 million vehicles annually. However, the automaker is also investing overseas. GM has approved about $600 million to restore South Korean production to full capacity, with roughly 90% of Chevrolet and Buick subcompact SUVs built there exported to the U.S. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.