Roundup: Future of City-Brooks Park / DEI’s impact / Oil prices 

Community input: Forum 225 will host a community conversation on the future of City-Brooks Park and the LSU lakes, highlighting a major planning effort aimed at reshaping recreation, connectivity and quality of life in Baton Rouge. The free, public event is set for 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. Tuesday at Counterspace Bakery, with coffee and breakfast provided. Learn more about the event.

Study fuels debate: A new White House study is fueling debate over corporate diversity efforts, concluding that DEI policies may reduce productivity in certain industries. The report estimates a measurable economic cost, though its methodology is likely to face scrutiny as business leaders and researchers continue to clash over DEI’s impact. The Wall Street Journal has the full story.

Trading higher: Oil prices were back around $100 per barrel on Monday after 21 hours of ceasefire talks failed to end the U.S.-Iran war. But U.S. stocks were nevertheless holding steady in an indication that Wall Street still sees a chance to avoid a worst-case scenario for the global economy. Read more from the Associated Press.