Roundup: Five Below expands / Farmers’ Almanac / Musk eyes merger

Value model evolves: Five Below is quietly redefining its value model, adding more items priced above $5 as it responds to tariffs, inflation and shifting consumer behavior. Executives say the strategy focuses on “relative value,” not strict price ceilings, as higher-priced products drive sales growth without alienating budget-conscious shoppers. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Historic publication saved: The Farmers’ Almanac will continue publishing after being acquired by New York–based digital publisher Unofficial Networks, reversing plans to shut down its 208-year-old operation. The historic weather guide will relocate from Maine, launch a new daily-updated website and potentially revive its print edition under new ownership. Read more from the Associated Press.

AI meets space: Elon Musk is in advanced talks to combine SpaceX and xAI, aiming to pool capital as the AI startup burns roughly $1 billion a month. The potential deal would unite two closely held giants and accelerate Musk’s vision linking artificial intelligence with space-based infrastructure. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.