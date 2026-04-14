Roundup: Business optimism / Cleveland’s housing answer / America at 250

Slipping further: U.S. small business optimism fell for a third straight month in March, hitting its lowest level in nearly a year as the Iran conflict drove up energy costs and uncertainty. Owners reported weaker expectations for profits, sales and economic conditions, while plans for capital spending dropped sharply. Rising input costs are also prompting more businesses to pass price increases onto customers. Read more from Bloomberg. A subscription may be required.

Converting department stores: Cleveland is transforming vacant department stores and historic buildings into apartments, helping fuel a downtown population boom. Backed by tax incentives, developers have converted dozens of properties into housing, attracting young renters, empty nesters and reverse commuters. The trend blends historic charm with modern amenities at competitive rents, positioning the city as a national leader in adaptive reuse. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Sail 250 set for NOLA: Houston and New Orleans are set to host major maritime events as part of the nationwide America 250 celebration, highlighting the Gulf Coast’s role in trade and naval history. Festivities include Fleet Week in Houston and Sail 250 in New Orleans, featuring ship tours, parades and international naval participation. Read more from The Center Square.