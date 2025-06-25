Roundup: Bayou Sauvage / CVS responds / Single-family homes

No longer protected: Bayou Sauvage, a key marshland refuge on New Orleans’ eastern edge, may no longer qualify as protected wetlands under a new Louisiana law. The measure excludes areas surrounded by levees—now labeled “fastlands”—and those disconnected from federally protected waters. Since much of Bayou Sauvage was leveed in the 1950s, environmental advocates warn the change could strip protections from thousands of acres, threatening vital habitat and natural flood defenses. Read more from Louisiana Illuminator.

Pushing back: CVS Health is pushing back against claims from Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill and Gov. Jeff Landry that the company engaged in deceptive, anticompetitive practices, calling the state’s lawsuits “without merit” and pledging to defend itself vigorously. In a statement provided to Louisiana media, CVS said its communications with customers were lawful and did not rely on personal information from the Office of Group Benefits, which manages health benefits for state employees. Read more from The Center Square.

Sluggish sales: Sales of new single-family homes nationwide dropped 13.7% in May compared with April to 623,000 units on a seasonally adjusted, annualized basis, according to the U.S. Census. That sales total was 6.3% lower than May 2024 and well below both the six-month average of 671,000 and the one-year average of 676,000. It also lags the pre-pandemic average in 2019 of 685,000 units sold. Read more from CNBC.