Roundup: Auto industry / Government layoffs / TikTok USA

Warning signs: The auto industry is flashing warning lights on the state of the U.S. economy, raising concerns as profits tighten. CarMax, the nation’s largest used-car retailer, reported a steep drop in quarterly sales and earnings, sending its shares down as much as 25%. The results add to industry strains stemming from President Donald Trump’s tariffs and ongoing recalibration of costly electrification plans. Ford said this week it was offering lower interest rates to borrowers with the weakest acceptable credit to unload unsold F-150 pickups, its top-selling model. Honda scrapped an electric Acura SUV after just one model year, while other brands are rolling out deep discounts on EVs to entice shoppers before a federal tax credit expires next week. Read more from The Wall Street Journal.

Potential shutdown approaching: President Donald Trump’s administration directed federal agencies on Wednesday night to prepare for mass layoffs if the government shuts down Oct. 1, when federal funding expires, according to a memo from the Office of Management and Budget. The guidance instructs agencies to consider firing employees who work on programs that are not funded by another law—such as Republicans’ One Big Beautiful Bill Act, enacted in July—and that do not align with the president’s priorities. If funding is restored after a shutdown, agencies should revise their plans to retain only the minimum number of employees needed to operate legally. Read more from The Washington Post.

Big investors: Oracle, Silver Lake and Abu Dhabi’s MGX will be main investors in TikTok’s U.S. business. The three entities will control roughly 45% of TikTok USA. ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese parent, will own 19.9%, with the remaining 35% in the hands of ByteDance investors and new holders. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Thursday backing the proposed deal that will keep the social media app running in the U.S. Read more from CNBC.