Roundup: Ascension Parish / OLOL CFO / Macy’s closings  

Income data: Ascension Parish, with its median household income of $76,590, is the wealthiest parish in Louisiana, according to a USA Today report that analyzed wealth by county using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Many of the counties on the list are just outside of major metro areas and have a high cost of living that necessitates higher overall incomes to some degree. See the full report.

C-suite changes: Our Lady of the Lake today announced it has named Lowell Stanton as chief financial officer. Stanton steps into the role previously held by Jeff Limbocker who now serves as CFO for the Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System.

Retail woes: Macy’s Inc. says sales fell in the critical holiday quarter and it would close about 29 stores, but the sales decline wasn’t as sharp as investors had feared amid mounting competition and a shift to online shopping, The Wall Street Journal reports. The department store giant said comparable-store sales for November and December fell 0.6% from a year ago for its owned plus licensed merchandise. On that basis, sales fell 3.5% in the fall quarter. Read the full story.