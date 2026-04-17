Private school shortage in South Florida leads billionaires to build their own

A surge of wealthy families relocating to South Florida is reshaping the region’s education landscape, as a shortage of private school seats pushes billionaires to build their own campuses, The Wall Street Journal writes.

Frustrated by long waitlists, high-profile developers and tech executives are investing tens of millions to create new schools tailored to elite expectations, featuring amenities like flight simulators, robotics labs and specialized arts programs.

These projects highlight a growing bottleneck in the region’s rapid growth: While housing and office space have expanded quickly, education infrastructure has lagged behind. Even with state vouchers helping offset tuition, demand continues to outpace supply, prompting private investment on an unprecedented scale.

But building schools is complex and costly, requiring land acquisition, regulatory approvals and top-tier staffing, with many projects operating at a loss. As these campuses take shape, they underscore how wealth is increasingly influencing not just where people live and work, but how—and where—their children are educated.

The Wall Street Journal has the full story.