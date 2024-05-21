Meet Cheri Johnson, an influential woman in business

Cheri Johnson didn’t seek to be a hospital executive. It sought her.

Before becoming the executive vice president of patient care and chief nursing officer at Woman’s Hospital, she was a nurse who loved caring for women and babies, in addition to being a single mother who wanted to provide for her three children.

The Texas native started her Baton Rouge nursing career at Baton Rouge General in the ’90s. After a few years as a young and passionate nurse, she was suddenly asked to step up to a managerial role while the hospital searched for someone to fill it. She ended up keeping her position in leadership at the hospital until she found her new home at Woman’s Hospital in 2006, where she now oversees 8,000 deliveries and nearly 10,000 surgeries a year.

Over the years, Johnson has become an expert at creating safe perinatal experiences for women.

