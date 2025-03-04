Mardi Gras rolls on despite weather concerns

The good times and parades still rolled in New Orleans for Mardi Gras Day celebrations early Tuesday, ahead of expected severe winds, thunderstorms and warnings of tornadoes in the afternoon.

New Orleans’ final parades of Carnival season were moved to earlier time slots—with masked riders on floats determined to beat the bad weather.

As the sun rose on Fat Tuesday, people donning skeleton masks and antlers on their heads gathered in New Orleans’ historic Treme neighborhood. Members of the Northside Skull and Bones Gang woke up the city with drums and chants, spreading a message of peace.

“Mardi Gras is all about having these moments. This city is like nowhere else in the country right now,” said Kendall Calyen, 41, marveling at the 200-year-old tradition unfolding before his eyes.

The city’s two biggest parades—hosted by the social clubs Krewe of Zulu and Krewe of Rex—started earlier, shortened their routes and went without marching bands, New Orleans Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick said. The parades were required to wrap up by 11:30 a.m. to avoid worsening weather.

The National Weather Service forecast thunderstorms and winds up to 60 mph on Tuesday afternoon.

