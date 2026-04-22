Louisiana voters to weigh teacher pay raises vs. tapping education trust funds

Louisiana voters will decide in May whether to approve a constitutional amendment aimed at making teacher pay raises permanent by liquidating three protected education trust funds and using the money to pay down retirement debt, The Center Square writes.

Supporters say the measure would help lock in raises, reduce long-term financial pressure and make use of available funds more efficiently. Critics argue the proposal would yield only a modest net raise for many teachers—about $250 annually for some—while sacrificing recurring funding streams that support education.

The amendment returns in narrower form after voters rejected a broader related proposal in 2025. The debate carries implications beyond education policy, touching on fiscal strategy, constitutional protections for dedicated funds and how the state balances immediate workforce priorities against long-term funding commitments.

With competing arguments over debt reduction, public investment and sustainability, the vote could shape broader conversations around Louisiana’s budget and education finance policy.

The Center Square has the full story.